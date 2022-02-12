Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,396 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,870. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.20. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

