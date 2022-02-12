Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 929,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,923 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Greenlane were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 30.1% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greenlane by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $55,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,563 shares of company stock valued at $441,688. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $0.67 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $68.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

