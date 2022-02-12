Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $2,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,824,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $139.59 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.97, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 7,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,303,745.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 424,960 shares worth $78,360,771. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

