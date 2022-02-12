Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,457 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $194.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.35 and its 200 day moving average is $260.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,447 shares of company stock worth $82,953,080.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

