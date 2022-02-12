Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,428 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Teradata by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

