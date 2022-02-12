Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG opened at $96.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

