Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 803,357 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 82.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803,357 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 78,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

DSU stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

