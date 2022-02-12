Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,357,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,553,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720 over the last 90 days.
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
