Peony (PNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $127,582.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $30.92 million and approximately $127,582.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 120,920,488 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

