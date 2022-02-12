Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFE. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.78 on Friday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank OZK increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

