PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of PFSW opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $250.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,157,000. North Run Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 452,019 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth $6,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PFSweb by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 705,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

