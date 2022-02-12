PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PFSweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Shares of PFSW opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $250.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.59 and a beta of 1.72.
About PFSweb
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
