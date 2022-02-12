PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PG&E updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.130 EPS.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,618,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772,861. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

