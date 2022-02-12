PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Announces Earnings Results

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 23.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 million, a PE ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. PhenixFIN has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhenixFIN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other PhenixFIN news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.83% of PhenixFIN worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

