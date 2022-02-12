Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.86. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $108.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.