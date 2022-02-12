Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.120-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY22 guidance to 6.57-6.75 EPS.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. 8,673,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,216. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $108.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.