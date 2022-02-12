Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHNX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 825 ($11.16) to GBX 804 ($10.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.68) to GBX 815 ($11.02) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 780.75 ($10.56).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 670.60 ($9.07) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 662.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 656.92. The firm has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a PE ratio of -14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 686 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($27,365.79). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 670 ($9.06) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,268.42).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

