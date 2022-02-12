Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will post $71.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.10 million and the lowest is $70.37 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $63.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $295.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PING. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,672,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter valued at about $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 685,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after buying an additional 599,177 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 559,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,254. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

