Piper Sandler Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2023 earnings at $10.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $12.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,561.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,588.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,748.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

