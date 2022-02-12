Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $103.39 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

