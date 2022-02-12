Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) is Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,818 shares during the quarter. Plains GP accounts for approximately 5.1% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $11,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.3% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.