Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch Sells 3,117 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $245,954.52.

PLXS stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,582,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

