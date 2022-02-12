Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 76.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magnite by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Magnite by 640.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.30 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 665.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

