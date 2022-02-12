Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $6.64 Million in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REVEU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,989,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $8,623,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,643,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,012,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,369,000.

NASDAQ:REVEU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

