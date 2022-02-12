Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $6.64 Million in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REVEU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alpine Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,989,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $8,623,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,643,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,012,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,369,000.
NASDAQ:REVEU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. Alpine Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $11.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Acquisition (REVEU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:REVEU).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.