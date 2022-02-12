Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $9.75 Million in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GGGV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 6.88% of G3 VRM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GGGV opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

