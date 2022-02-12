Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northern Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,218,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,508,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NLIT stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.