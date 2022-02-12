Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 800,000 Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 7.77% of Chavant Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLAY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAY stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

