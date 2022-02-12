Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 76,627 Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,627 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPUH. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPUH opened at $9.74 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

