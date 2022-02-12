Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 209.5% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AUCOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.