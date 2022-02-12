Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Update

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Potash America stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Potash America has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Potash America Company Profile
