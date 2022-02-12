PowerTrade Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $145,410.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $145,410.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00038015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00104073 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PowerTrade Fuel is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

