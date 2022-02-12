PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSK. ATB Capital reissued a na rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

