Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDS. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

PDS stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

