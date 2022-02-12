Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$71.00 to C$81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Precision Drilling traded as high as C$66.35 and last traded at C$66.17, with a volume of 65064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.73.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.85.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

