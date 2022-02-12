Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($36,105.48).

Shares of PMI stock opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.39) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 182.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Premier Miton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 207 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £278.72 million and a P/E ratio of 19.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) price target on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

