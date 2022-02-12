Primecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,335.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $2,335.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,570,430 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

