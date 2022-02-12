Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Holdings Lowered by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP reduced its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,058 shares during the quarter. Primo Water accounts for 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 35.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,047 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

