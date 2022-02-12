Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.
Several research firms have recently commented on PRCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procept BioRobotics by 1,635.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procept BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.
