Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 396,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $151.78. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

