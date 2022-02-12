Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

