Profund Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after acquiring an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

