Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 97.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,472 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 5.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in KBR in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in KBR by 51.5% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -184.33 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.