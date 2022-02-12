PROG (NYSE:PRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PROG (NYSE:PRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

PRG opened at $37.46 on Thursday. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PROG by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PROG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

