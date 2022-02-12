PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.26)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $65-$66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.26 million.PROS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.72. 705,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,585. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $943,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PROS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PROS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PROS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

