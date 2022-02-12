PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) vs. Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Corpbanca $2.01 billion 0.55 -$1.05 billion $0.04 81.25 PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $7.87 billion 3.16 $1.96 billion N/A N/A

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Itaú Corpbanca.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 0 0 N/A PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Corpbanca 1.76% 4.49% 0.31% PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

