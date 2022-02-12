Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $7.86 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $31,239.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,204,661 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

