Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $243,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA opened at $358.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $226.54 and a 12-month high of $377.36.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

