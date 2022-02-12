Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.UN) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.83 and last traded at C$8.73. 36,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 81,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.73.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.UN)
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Multi-Family REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.