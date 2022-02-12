Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.70% of Shift4 Payments worth $45,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,057,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 507.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 48,215 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 1.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

