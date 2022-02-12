Putnam Investments LLC Sells 26,278 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Ally Financial worth $23,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

