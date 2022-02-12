Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,487 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 83,907 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $227.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.93.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

